‘Blue Planet II’ concert tour headed to UK arenas

Visuals from ‘Blue Planet II’ will be accompanied by a live score on tour next March. — AFP pic

LONDON, June 6 — The TV nature documentary Blue Planet II is hitting the big screen next March on a UK and Ireland tour that will screen a selection of the series’ breathtaking visuals accompanied live by a full symphony orchestra.

Composer Hans Zimmer is behind the score for Blue Planet II, which got its worldwide premiere in October 2017. Like 2001’s The Blue Planet, it is narrated by David Attenborough and takes viewers into a series of stunning natural habitats.

In the Bafta-winning Blue Planet II, those habitats including the polar seas, coral reefs and kelp forests, and it took four years of filming, 125 expeditions and 6,000 hours of deep-sea diving to bring them to the screen.

Now, a 13-date live tour will present the resulting visuals on a 200-square-meter ultra-HD LED screen, accompanied by the original score.

The dates are as follows:

March

13: Bournemouth International Centre

14: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

15 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

16: Birmingham Genting Arena

17: London The O2 Arena

19: Leeds First Direct Arena

20: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

21: Glasgow The SSE Hydro

23: Belfast SSE Arena

24: Dublin 3Arena

26: Liverpool Echo Arena

27: Manchester Arena

28: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Advance ticket booking opens todayvwith general sales to start on Friday via www.blueplanet2live.co.uk, Eventim.co.uk and Seetickets.com. — AFP-Relaxnews