PM confirms Muhammad resigned as BNM governor

Tan Sri Muhammad Ibrahim submitted his resignation as Bank Negara Malaysia’s Governor today. ― Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

PUTRAJAYA, June 6 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad confirmed Bank Negara Malaysia’s Governor Tan Sri Muhammad Ibrahim has submitted his resignation today.

“We have not decided on his successor because we need the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong before we can announce a name,” he said after chairing the Cabinet meeting at Kompleks Perdana Putra here today.

Muhammad assumed the office of governor on May 1, 2016, succeeding Tan Sri Dr Zeti AKhtar Aziz. He is the eighth governor.

MORE TO COME