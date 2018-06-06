Dine and donate to Tabung Harapan on July 22 through Ipoh YMCA

YMCA Ipoh is raising funds for Tabung Harapan Malaysia through a charity dinner next month. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, June 6 — The Ipoh YMCA is hosting a charity dinner next month as part of a cash donation drive to help the government shave off its RM1 trillion debt.

Chairman Datuk Daniel Tay said the July 22 dinner at the YMCA Hall starts at 7.30pm and is to raise funds for Tabung Harapan Malaysia.

“As a responsible non-governmental organisation and as concerned citizens, we cannot sit by idly whilst the nation stand in need,” he told a news conference at the YMCA here today.

Tay said the organisation would like to play its part to raise awareness and to be a catalyst for others to start a similar activity.

“The amount we will raise may be small but we want to join others in helping the nation,” he added.

Tickets are priced at RM10,000, RM5,000 and RM1,000 per table.

“All profits from the event will be channeled to Tabung Harapan Malaysia,” he added, noting that bookings for the event have started.

“Those who wish to contribute without attending the dinner are also welcomed,” he said, adding that a DAP leader would be invited to receive the donation during the event.

To a question, Tay said food served during the event will be pork free.

“Halal food will be provided upon request,” he added.

For details, contact YMCA at 05-2540809 for Grace or Micheal or email [email protected].