‘Guang’ earns nominations at two international film festivals

‘Guang’ has been nominated at the 21st Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) and at Focus on Asia Fukuoka International Film Festival 2018. — CinemaOnline pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Guang is shining bright on the film festival circuit as it has been selected to be part of two international film festivals.

The feature directorial debut of Malaysia’s Quek Shio Chuan has been selected to compete for the Fukuoka Audience Award at Focus on Asia Fukuoka International Film Festival 2018.

It is also shortlisted for four awards at the Asian New Talent Awards portion of the 21st Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF).

The SIFF awards Guang has been shortlisted for are Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress.

If Guang nabs the accolades, it will be following in the footsteps of the well-received Malaysian drama film Shuttle Life, which won Best Film, Best Cinematographer and Best Actor at last year’s SIFF.

Guang started off as a short film by Quek in 2011, based on his own real-life experience of having an autistic brother.

It was later developed into a full-length feature in 2016, though it required over two years to complete production and is tentatively set for release in cinemas this December.

“It’s been a very long journey and sometimes making this film almost felt impossible,” said Quek in a press statement. “I’m very humbled and honoured to be recognised for all our hard work on the film.”

The movie retains Kyo Chen as the lead actor, portraying an autistic young man named Wen Guang who finds it difficult to integrate into society as he is discriminated against for his autism. However, he has a hidden talent for music. — CinemaOnline