Singapore PM to attend funeral of Johor Sultan’s mother

SINGAPORE, June 6 — Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will visit the Istana Besar, Johor Bahru today to pay his last respects to the late Enche’ Besar Hajah Khalsom Abdullah, the mother of the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar.

According to Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lee will be accompanied by his wife Ho Ching and Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law K.Shanmugam.

The remains of Hajah Khalsom arrived from London at about 11pm Monday and will be buried at the Bukit Mahmoodiah Royal Mausoleum today.

Hajah Khalsom, 83, was born Josephine Ruby Trevorrow on Dec 2 1935 in Cornwall, England.

She died last Friday at 7.55pm at the King Edward VII Hospital. — Bernama