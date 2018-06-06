CM: Melaka Foundation general manager Zaini opts to retire

Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the Melaka state government would like to express its appreciation and thanks to Zaini for discharging his duties and responsibilities for the state with excellence. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, June 6 — Melaka Foundation general manager Datuk Zaini Md Nor has decided to retire and opted not to continue his service with the agency, said Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

As such he said the Melaka state government would like to express its appreciation and thanks to Zaini for discharging his duties and responsibilities for the state with excellence.

“It is hoped that he will have a happy and peaceful retirement. May all the good deeds he has done be counted as righteous deeds by Allah,” he said in a statement here today.

Zaini, who holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, held the position of general manager of the Melaka Foundation since Jan 1, 2014 and retired from the post on May 31.

The Melaka Foundation is an agency under the Melaka state government which was established to help develop the state by drawing up and carrying out various development projects. — Bernama