MACC reissues notice for two men wanted for SRC probe

MACC is seeking information on Mohamed Redzuan Adamshah (left) and Toh Lean Seng for its investigation into SRC International. ― Pictures courtesy of MACC

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is seeking information on the whereabouts of one Mohamed Redzuan Adamshah and a Toh Lean Seng for its investigation into SRC International.

It last issued the notice in September last year to solicit public information regarding the duo.

According to the MACC, Redzuan, 43, last resided in No 1E, Cresent Court Apartment, Tingkat 1, Lengkok Tun Sambanthan, Brickfields, 50470, Kuala Lumpur.

The last registered address for Toh, 45, is 15-1, 231 TR Service Apartment 231, Jalan Tun Razak, 50490, Kuala Lumpur.

Those with information may contact the MACC’s Rosli Husain at 03-8870 0529 or 010-3187757 or [email protected]

The MACC has questioned former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, as part of its investigation into the former 1Malaysia Development Bhd unit.