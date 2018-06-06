AirAsia BIG partners with Fave for better deals

Through the collaboration, 3.6 million AirAsia BIG members in Malaysia will be able to earn one AirAsia BIG point for every RM1 spent on the vouchers daily. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — AirAsia’s loyalty programme, AirAsia BIG, has partnered lifestyle reward and loyalty application, Fave, to provide better deals for its customers.

AirAsia BIG Loyalty Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Victor Kaw said with this collaboration, AirAsia BIG had gone beyond travel points redemption.

“Any purchase from Fave will also be rewarded with AirAsia BIG points, and can be redeemed via both platforms, be it for lifestyle products or flight discounts,” he said after the announcement on the partnership here today.

Fave is a platform that enables consumers to purchase discount vouchers for lifestyle products and services across various sectors.

Through the collaboration, 3.6 million AirAsia BIG members in Malaysia will be able to earn one AirAsia BIG point for every RM1 spent on the vouchers daily, and points can be redeemed for food, beauty, travel and fitness vouchers as well as up to 95 per cent discounts at over 3,700 retail and services outlets nationwide.

Kaw said AirAsia BIG’s membership was expected to increase between 20 and 30 per cent following the collaboration, adding that the company planned to expand the loyalty programme to Singapore and Indonesia by the first quarter of 2019.

Fave Founder Joel Neoh said that the partnership with AirAsia BIG would provide more discounts and savings for customers.

“The partnership will allow more than three million Fave users to start enjoying AirAsia BIG member privileges, and the points could be redeemed for AirAsia flights to more than 130 countries,” he added. ― Bernama