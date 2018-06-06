Bursa Malaysia turns higher at mid-morning

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,759.94, up 4.80 points, after opening 1.48 points lower at 1,753.66 against Tuesday's close of 1,755.14. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 ― Bursa Malaysia trimmed earlier losses to turn higher at mid-morning, as bargain hunting took place in selected heavyweights, dealers said.

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,759.94, up 4.80 points, after opening 1.48 points lower at 1,753.66 against Tuesday's close of 1,755.14.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 442 to 231, while 333 counters remained unchanged, with 893 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.25 billion shares worth RM759.02 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank eased nine sen to RM9.56, while Public Bank soared 26 sen to RM24.28, TNB rose two sen to RM14.38, Petronas Chemicals gained one sen to RM8.31 and CIMB bagged nine sen to RM6.17.

Of the actively traded stocks, Sapura Energy improved 3.5 sen to 61.5 sen, Cuscapi added 4.5 sen to 22 sen, MyEG increased five sen to 78.5 sen and TH Heavy Engineering rose 1.5 sen to seven sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 54.20 points better at 12,337.31, the FBMT100 Index bagged 47.58 points to 12,137.42, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 48.08 points to 12,348.80.

The FBM Ace gained 57.27 points to 5,200.11 and the FBM 70 improved 107.47 points to 14,744.96.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index was 20.28 points higher at 17,567.63, while the Industrial Index depreciated 4.74 points to 3,192.46 and the Plantation Index eased 11.76 points to 7,724.61. ― Bernama