SUPP launches online petition to defend Sarawak’s oil and gas against Petronas

PETALING JAYA, June 6 — The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) has launched a petition urging Sarawakians to fully support the state government in defending the state’s resources, particularly oil and gas.

It has garnered more than 6,000 signatures in the 20 hours since it kicked off yesterday in response to Petroliam National Berhad’s (Petronas) Federal Court application to clarify its position under the Petroleum Development Act (PDA) 1974.

The national oil company seeks to affirm its position as “the exclusive owner of petroleum resources in the country as well as the regulator for upstream activities nationwide, including in Sarawak,” nullifying the state government’s move to fully regulate the industry from July 1.

SUPP secretary general Datuk Sebastian Ting said in a statement on the petition that the court application was meant to “frustrate Sarawak” in gaining full control over the state’s oil and gas resources.

“For 44 years, Petronas has been making tonnes of money from Sarawak’s oil and gas resources; yet, Sarawak remains poor just because it does not get any fair share of the proceeds from these resources.

“Instead, all these while we had been getting a mere five per cent cash payments annually and are expected to be contented with the small gesture from Petronas,” he said.

Leaders from both sides of the political divide in Sarawak are up in arms over the court application as it threatens one of the autonomy the state has been trying to regain under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 — the right over its natural resources.

Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg has called a meeting with the state’s top legal minds tomorrow to discuss the suit, which is seen by some quarters as the avenue to resolve disputes over the state’s oil and gas rights matter once and for all.

Johari had previously said the PDA was irrelevant to Sarawak as it was never endorsed by the state legislative assembly. He had launched Petroleum Sarawak Bhd in March as the industry’s regulator and made it mandatory for all industry players to be licensed by it from July 1.