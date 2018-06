Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the payment would be made before June 15. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR GAJAH, June 6 — The Melaka government announced a special RM1,000 Aidilfitri aid for civil servants in the state.

Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the payment would be made before June 15.

“The payment is to help ease the financial burden of civil servants making preparations for Aidilfitri,” he said at a ‘moreh’ (supper) event with the people here last night.

There are some 4,408 permanent staff, on contract (2,874) and on part-time basis (121) in Melaka. — Bernama