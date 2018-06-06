West Ham sign defender Fredericks from Fulham

Fulham's Ryan Fredericks (centre) in action with Aston Villa's Albert Adomah in London May 26, 2018. — Picture by Action Images via Reuters

LONDON, June 6 — West Ham United have signed right back Ryan Fredericks on a four-year deal from promoted Fulham, the east London club said yesterday.

Fredericks, who was named in the PFA Championship team of the year last season, is newly-appointed West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini’s first signing.

“I’m just buzzing to be here,” the 25-year-old said in a statement on West Ham’s website

“It just felt like, for the next step of my career, I would be best suited coming here.”

Fulham won promotion to the Premier League after beating Aston Villa 1-0 in the Championship playoff final last month.

Fredericks came through Tottenham Hotspur’s youth system and signed for Bristol City in August 2015, before returning to London with Fulham less than a month later.

He has made more than 100 appearances for Fulham, including 48 last season.

“I am very pleased to welcome Ryan to West Ham United as our first signing this summer,” Pellegrini said.

“He has good experience, with more than 150 senior appearances already but, at 25, he is still a young player with his best years ahead of him.” — Reuters