Crayola launches makeup line at Asos

A Crayola Face Crayon in Navy Blue by Asos. — AFP pic

LONDON, June 6 — Arts and crafts fans rejoice: Crayola, the stationery brand known for its colourful crayons and felt-tip pens, has launched a debut beauty line with Asos.

The fast fashion and beauty online retailer has unveiled an extensive 58-piece makeup collection by the crayon company, spanning colour cosmetics for eyes, lips and face. Packaged as chubby pencil sticks and pencil cases, the collection includes 24 different foundation shades, mascaras, highlighters, crayon colours for lips and cheeks and eye, face and lip palettes. There is also a selection of face brushes, stored in a holographic back-to-school-like case.

The entire line is vegan and cruelty-free, and the extensive colour palette ranges from traditional pinks and reds through to forest green, turquoise and mustard yellow. Shimmering metallic highlighters and electric blue mascara adds a festive element to the series. Products are priced from US$15 (RM60) through US$40.

Crayola is not the beauty industry’s only surprising new contender this year; back in April, sportswear giant Puma unveiled a lipstick collaboration with cosmetics brand MAC, while March saw the Barbie toy franchise team up with Sephora on a brand new makeup line. — AFP-Relaxnews