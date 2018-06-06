Meghan Trainor shares video for ‘Let You Be Right’

Singer Meghan Trainor attends the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada May 22, 2016. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 6 — Meghan Trainor hits the court in her new video for Let You Be Right, one of two recent singles she shared from her upcoming LP.

The singer took to Twitter on Monday to tease the video with a series of visuals before dropping the full clip soon after.

In the video, she can be seen doing a high-energy dance routine on a basketball court in sporty attire, with a disco ball adding a flashy feel, while kaleidoscopic shots are interspersed with the group dance number.

Let You Be Right was released on May 10, the same day as Can’t Dance, another new single. They both followed on from No Excuses, which dropped in early March along with a pastel-hued video.

Those tracks will feature on Trainor’s third studio album, which follows on from 2016’s Thank You and whose release date has yet to be revealed. — AFP-Relaxnews