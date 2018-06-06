Suede share new single ‘The Invisibles’

LONDON, June 6 — British alternative rock band Suede have shared a new video and single from their forthcoming album The Blue Hour, out September 21.
Suede are back with a new music video and single, The Invisibles. This minimalist video features a woman, swinging back and forth on a swing underneath a bridge, singing along to the new track from Brett Anderson’s band.
Watch Suede’s The Invisibles music video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Gqzvcj0-kF4
The band will embark on a European tour in September.
Suede European tour dates:
September 29: Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany
September 30: Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium
October 1: Paradisio, Amsterdam, Netherlands
October 3: La Cigale, Paris, France
October 4: Fabrique, Milan, Italy
October 7: Royal Dramatic Theatre, Stockholm, Sweden
October 9 & 10: The Koncerthuset, Copenhagen, Denmark
October 12 & 13: Eventim Apollo, London, UK
October 14: Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin, Ireland
The Blue Hour is available to preorder on the band’s website. — AFP-Relaxnews