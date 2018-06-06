Suede share new single ‘The Invisibles’

LONDON, June 6 — British alternative rock band Suede have shared a new video and single from their forthcoming album The Blue Hour, out September 21.

Suede are back with a new music video and single, The Invisibles. This minimalist video features a woman, swinging back and forth on a swing underneath a bridge, singing along to the new track from Brett Anderson’s band.

Watch Suede’s The Invisibles music video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Gqzvcj0-kF4

The band will embark on a European tour in September.

Suede European tour dates:

September 29: Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany

September 30: Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

October 1: Paradisio, Amsterdam, Netherlands

October 3: La Cigale, Paris, France

October 4: Fabrique, Milan, Italy

October 7: Royal Dramatic Theatre, Stockholm, Sweden

October 9 & 10: The Koncerthuset, Copenhagen, Denmark

October 12 & 13: Eventim Apollo, London, UK

October 14: Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

The Blue Hour is available to preorder on the band’s website. — AFP-Relaxnews