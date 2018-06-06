Short-term rates to remain steady on BNM’s interventions

The logo of Bank Negara Malaysia is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 ― Short-term rates are expected to remain steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Today's liquidity is estimated at RM36.66 billion in the conventional system and RM15.45 billion in Islamic funds.

The central bank will conduct a RM8 billion range maturity auction money market tender for two days to 61 days, as well as two Qard tenders of RM1.5 billion for seven days and RM1.3 billion for 14 days.

At 4pm, it will conduct an up to RM28.7 billion conventional overnight tender and RM12.7 billion Qard. ― Bernama