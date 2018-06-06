Doug Liman could helm ‘The Cannonball Run’ remake

Doug Liman is currently working on the science-fiction movie, ‘Chaos Walking’, out in 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 6 — The American director has reportedly been approached by Warner Bros to helm the remake of the 1980s car-chase movie The Cannonball Run, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original 1981 American-Hong Kong comedy film is about an unofficial, underground cross-country car race called The Cannonball Run, which genuinely took place several times in the USA in the 1970s. Burt Reynolds, Dean Martin, Roger Moore and Jackie Chan star in the legendary movie, racing hot rides like the Ferrari 308 GTS, the Aston Martin DB5, the Dodge Sportsman and the Lamborghini Countach LP 400S.

The Cannonball Run was a hit movie which gave rise to two sequels, released in 1984 and 1989. The latter, however, was filmed with a new cast.

No actors have yet been linked to the remake, which director Doug Liman could reportedly be helming.

The filmmaker — known for his action and sci-fi movies (e.g., The Bourne Identity, Mr & Mrs Smith, Edge of Tomorrow) — is currently working on Chaos Walking, starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley, in theatres in 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews