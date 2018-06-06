Ringgit unchanged against US dollar in early session

As at 9.30am, the ringgit was quoted at 3.9700/9750 against the greenback, unchanged from yesterday's close. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 ― The ringgit was unchanged against the US dollar in the early session today, despite Malaysia’s favourable trade data for April and as traders await more information on the government's fiscal policy before deciding on their next move.

As at 9.30am, the local unit was quoted at 3.9700/9750 against the greenback, unchanged from yesterday's close.

A dealer said the uncertain government fiscal policy at present had a bigger impact on the local unit than the positive trade data, as the market was not focused on the quantum of Sales and Service Tax, which would replace the Goods and Services Tax.

“Of course, all eyes are also now on developments surrounding the 1Malaysia Development Bhd investigation,” he added.

Meanwhile, the local unit traded mostly lower against a basket of currencies.

It declined against the Singapore dollar to 2.9756/9800 from 2.9749/9791 yesterday. but gained vis-a-vis the yen to 3.6127/6179 from 3.6163/6219.

The local unit fell against the British pound to 5.3238/3317 from 5.3115/3197 and depreciated against the euro to 4.6544/6607 from 4.6453/6523. ― Bernama