Bursa Malaysia opens lower

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 ― Bursa Malaysia opened lower today on lack of demand and despite the mixed overnight close on Wall Street, as negative sentiment clouded the market.

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,751.78, down 3.36 points, after opening 1.48 points lower at 1,753.66 against yesterday's close of 1,755.14.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 131 to 82, while 152 counters remained unchanged, with 1,534 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 88.97 million shares worth RM46.00 million.

Dealers said worries over Italy's debt had led investors to divert their money into lower-risk government debt elsewhere and pushing US Treasury yields down from recent highs.

“Investors are also looking ahead to the Group of Seven (G7) meeting later this week that may give direction on global trade tensions,” they added.

Another dealer said taking cue from the mixed overnight performance of US markets, the FBM KLCI could remain choppy today.

Meanwhile, regionally, equity markets were mixed with Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.31 per cent to 31,093.45 and Singapore's Straits Times index 0.13 per cent better at 3,487.65. But, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.02 per cent to 22,534.17.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and TNB were down six sen each to RM9.59 and RM14.30, Petronas Chemicals fell five sen to RM8.25, Public Bank rose eight sen to RM24.10 and CIMB bagged one sen to RM6.09.

Of the actively traded stocks, Cuscapi improved one sen to 18.5 sen, Aemulus increased 2.5 sen to 40.5 sen, as Asdion, MyEG and TH Heavy Engineering each rose half-a-sen to 29 sen, 74 sen and six sen respectively.

Barakah Offshore and Ekovest decreased two sen each to 11.5 sen and 60 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 15.10 points weaker at 12,268.00, the FBMT100 Index declined 15.59 points to 12,074.25, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 7.46 points to 12,293.26.

The FBM Ace gained 31.67 points to 5,174.51 and the FBM 70 improved 6.97 points to 14,644.47.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index was 30.71 points easier at 17,516.63, the Industrial Index depreciated 5.46 points to 3,191.74, but the Plantation Index rose 2.60 points to 7,738.97. ― Bernama