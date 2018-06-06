Papagomo bids for Umno Youth exco spot

Wan Muhd Azri Wan Deris announced his candidacy to contest for an Umno Youth exco position last night. ― Picture via Facebook/Sir Azri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Controversial blogger Wan Muhd Azri Wan Deris or Papagomo has entered his candidacy to contest for an Umno Youth exco position.

He announced his candidacy on his “Sir Azri” Facebook page late last night.

“With humility, I seek the support of all Umno members to give me the chance to serve and rise together with the leadership lineup of Umno Youth,” he wrote.

“Sir Azri” is his current online incarnation after he previously insisted he was not Papagomo, despite the courts concluding that the was the blogger who defamed PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Aside from Papagomo, fugitive Sungai Besar Umno chief Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos is another controversial figure gunning for a leadership role in Umno Youth.

Jamal remotely submitted his candidacy to be Umno Youth chief yesterday even as a warrant for his arrest remains outstanding over his flight from police custody.

He is believed to have fled the country, but continues to deny that he absconded.