Pro-moderation group lauds Rulers, Putrajaya for peaceable end to AG row

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — The Malay Rulers and the federal government demonstrated wisdom by resolving the appointment of the Attorney General (AG) without plunging Malaysia into a constitutional crisis, said the Centre for a Better Tomorrow (Cenbet).

Lauding both parties for agreeing on the selection of senior lawyer Tommy Thomas for the role, it also singled out the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for upholding the Federal Constitution in his decision to accept the former’s nomination.

“The federal government had also acted wisely to defuse a potential constitutional crisis.

“The drama preceding the appointment, however, should be a cautionary tale of attempts to subvert the supremacy of the Constitution, which we should all stand against,” it said in a statement.

Cenbet expressed hope that Thomas would not disappoint public expectations on the rule of law and the prosecution of corruption offenders.

Sultan Muhammad V gave his royal assent for Thomas to be made AG and for Tan Sri Apandi Ali to be removed from the post yesterday.

The decision came ahead of a meeting of the Conference of Malay Rulers called to discuss the matter.

It was previously reported that the Agong and Malay Rulers had not been keen on Putrajaya’s choice of a non-Malay candidate to be AG.