Top 10 fun new features coming to Apple devices

Apple CEO Tim Cook (top) speaks using his Memoji during a group FaceTime call on stage during Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose on June 4, 2018. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6 ― At Apple's annual developer conference on Monday (WWDC 2018) iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS all received a bunch of new features, including apps, skills and partnerships.

Here are some of the more “fun” features that are coming this fall.

Animoji (iOS 12 & iPhone X)

Animoji welcomes four new characters (koala, tiger, ghost, and T-Rex) as well tongue detection to the collection; so stick your tongue out and snap a cheeky photo.

Memoji (iOS 12 & iPhone X)

Users can create an Animoji version of themselves, by manually selecting a hairstyle, eye color and so on. With the help of iPhone X's facial recognition technology and camera, your cartoon doppelganger can stand in on video calls or selfies, no need to look fresh in the morning for those early conference calls.

Easily add emojis to an email (macOS Mojave)

Ever wanted to throw in a little smiley on your email? With the new macOS Mojave, emoji lovers can do just that as simply as they would on their iPhone.

Group FaceTime (iOS 12 and macOS Mojave)

Speaking of conference calls, now iOS and macOS will give users the option to “Group FaceTime” with up to 32 people at once, enlarging the video of whoever is speaking at the time.

Activity Competitions (watchOS 5)

Those sporting an Apple Watch may soon receive messages looking like this, “So and so challenges you to a 7-day challenge”. The new watchOS feature will allow each participant to earn points based on the percentage of their Activity rings that they closed. Nothing like a bit of healthy competition right?

Walkie Talkie (watchOS 5)

This feature turns Apple Watches into walkie-talkies, it's simple as that. Tap the name of a contact wearing a compatible Apple Watch and talk.

Podcast (watchOS 5)

Apple Watches add podcasts: now users can listen to stories, favourite personalities and news without having to take their iPhone.

Do Not Disturb

Fun? Maybe not, but certainly very helpful, especially at night or in a meeting. With the updated “Do Not Disturb” mode you can more easily manage blocking all notifications and alerts at bedtime, for a set amount of time or until you ‘leave this location.'

Apple TV 4K and Dolby Atmos (tvOS)

The Apple TV 4K streaming box was announced with a few cool features, including support for Dolby Atmos audio and soundboard; a sound bar that functions with both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. Additionally, there's also “Zero Sign-On” so users don't need to constantly enter their login details for pay-TV.

Screensavers from Space (tvOS 12)

Apple is introducing new screensavers, aerial shots of earth were provided by the International Space Station. ― AFP-Relaxnews