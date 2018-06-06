Qatar Airways boss apologises for remarks on women CEOs

Qatar Airways Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker poses in front of an Airbus A350-1000 at the Eurasia Airshow in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey April 25, 2018. — Reuters pic

SYDNEY, June 6 — The head of Qatar Airways apologised today for saying that a woman could not do his job.

Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said his remarks at the closing of a major airlines gathering had been intended as a joke and had been taken out of context.

He defended his airline's record of gender diversity, saying 44 per cent of its staff were female.

“Quite frankly I think the press took it out of context. It was just a joke ... I apologise for it,” Al Baker told the CAPA-Centre for Aviation airlines conference in Sydney. — Reuters