Dr Wan Azizah: Jail time proves Anwar not impatient to be PM

Both Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, have said he will eventually return to Parliament, but would not rush to do so. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would not have accepted being imprisoned twice if he could not wait to become the prime minister, said Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The deputy prime minister reiterated to the Malaysiakini news portal that her husband was not in a hurry to ascend to the post currently held by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“My dear, if he could not wait, he wouldn’t have gone to prison,” Dr Wan Azizah was quoted as saying.

“For the past 20 years (he) has been in (and out) of prison, and that tested not just his patience, but everyone’s.”

Both Anwar and his wife have said he will eventually return to Parliament, but would not rush to do so.

Pakatan Harapan has dubbed Anwar the “eighth prime minister”, on the expectation that he will soon succeed Dr Mahathir.

The pact previously said Anwar would replace Dr Mahathir once the former is pardoned and able to regain his position as an elected lawmaker.

However, Dr Mahathir has indicated that he would like a year or two in office to achieve his goals.

Anwar was released from his five-year prison sentence for sodomy last month after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong granted him a royal pardon.