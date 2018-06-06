Marc Jacobs unveils first touchscreen smartwatch

The Marc Jacobs Riley touchscreen smartwatch combines design and functionality with a variety of customizable faces ranging from quirky to sleek and the latest Wear OS by Google™ features. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 6 ― Marc Jacobs is doubling down on wearables by launching its first-ever touchscreen smartwatch.

The luxury fashion and lifestyle brand has updated its existing analogue and hybrid timepiece, “The Riley,” to include a new touchscreen that will be available in three different styles. The watch, which features a 1.19-inch Amoled display comes with a versatile silicone strap, with colour combinations including a gold-tone case with a white strap, a rose gold-tone case with a taupe strap and a black case with a black strap. The watch face itself is also customisable, with shoppers able to choose from both a digital and retro aesthetic and over 1,000 dial combinations.

Compatible with both iOS and Android phones, the new smartwatch connects to phones via Bluetooth technology and allows users to receive calls, texts and alerts, as well as listen to music, use Google Assistant, and benefit from activity tracking from Google Fit.

To mark the launch, the brand has snapped up model and “Terrace House: Aloha State” cast member Lauren Tsai to star in the watch's campaign, alongside model Lucas Bin and actors Vivienne Rohner and Bria Vinaite.

Smartwatches have infiltrated the fashion industry over the past few years, with DKNY and Louis Vuitton both unveiling connected timepieces last year. ― AFP-Relaxnews