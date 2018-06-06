Highlights from day one at Computex 2018

Asus's ZenBook Pro 15 now comes with ‘ScreenPad,’ a 5.5-inch touchscreen instead of a traditional trackpad. ― AFP pic

TAIWAN, June 6 ― Annual tech trade show Computex kicked off its 2018 edition June 5 in Taiwan and will run until June 9, and just one day in and the event is bringing plenty of innovations and products from big brands such as Asus, Intel and Lenovo.

Asus arrived with a host of goodies, some in the form of unveilings, others as exciting concepts. A few in particular were labelled “for the gamers” and are from the company's gaming brand, ROG. The brand chose a simple name for its first gaming mobile ― ROG Phone: the 6-inch screen powerhouse comes with Qualcomm's flagship octa-core Snapdragon 845 chipset, 90Hz refresh rate and 8GB of RAM ― specs that should allow gamers to enjoy fast and smooth gameplay.

Along with the gaming phone, Asus also released two new ROG Strix II laptops: Hero and Scar. The brand has managed to slim down the bezels on the displays and upgraded the 15.6-inch 1080p panel with a low 3ms response rate, running at 144Hz.

Asus also brought a concept dual-screen AI powered laptop, dubbed Project Precog. The laptop has no physical keyboard; instead it looks like two tablets sandwiched together and when your hands move towards, it as if you were going to type, up pops a virtual keyboard. It can be used in tent mode, flat mode or regular mode. So far it has the face and voice recognition, however as it's expected to be released next year, who knows what else Asus can implement by then.

Meanwhile Asus's ZenBook Pro 15 now comes with “ScreenPad,” a 5.5-inch touchscreen instead of a traditional trackpad. A device aimed at creative professionals, it's fitted with a 4K UHD, Pantone-validated display that Asus claims will offer true and accurate color reproduction. It's set for a market launch in the near future.

Lenovo also showed up at Computex with a dual-screened Yoga Book. Unlike the original, which used the “halo keyboard,” this new version is very much a display with a virtual keyboard that supports a stylus. Apart from sporting powerful Intel CPUs, not much is known about the specs, nor is there a release date in view.

In addition to powering laptops, Intel used its Computex appearance to showcase how it is harnessing ways to reduce power consumption. One approach is its Intel Low Power Display Technology, which could possibly increase a laptop's battery life by 4 to 8 hours.

Other big Intel news included the addition to its 8th-gen processor family: the Whiskey Lake U series and Amber Lake Y series, processors specially designed for slim devices, U series focusing on mainstream to premium laptops, Y series mostly for fanless thin laptops and tablets.

Computex 2018 runs through Saturday with sessions set to cover artificial intelligence, 5G, Internet of Things, virtual reality and blockchain. The schedule can be viewed on the official website. ― AFP-Relaxnews