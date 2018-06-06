Tommy Thomas’ appointment will not affect status of Islam, Malay rights, says Anwar

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he regretted that certain parties attempted to create discord between the PH government and the palace and urged them to stop their actions. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

ALOR GAJAH, June 6 — The appointment of Tommy Thomas as the new Attorney General (AG) will not affect the status of Islam as well as the special rights and privileges of the Malays in the country, said Pakatan Harapan (PH) de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this was because every person appointed as the AG is bound by the Federal Constitution and can only act as per the powers enshrined in the constitution.

“He (Attorney-General) cannot breach (the Federal Constitution). This was the concern expressed by the Malay Rulers and this is the confidence that we gave to the Malay Rulers, that Tommy Thomas would uphold the status of Islam and the interests of the Malays as provided for in the constitution.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong (Sultan Muhammad V) does not have a problem (with that) because he only wants to have the confidence (that the status of Islam and the Malay rights are protected). He understands the rights of the Prime Minister (in naming the AG) but the appointment is only effective with His Majesty’s consent,” he told a press conference here last night.

Earlier, he had attended the “Majlis Moreh Bersama Rakyat” event at Dataran Keris here which was also attended by Melaka Chief Minister, Adly Zahari.

Yesterday,Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V consented to the appointment of Thomas as the new AG on the advice of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Anwar said he regretted that certain parties attempted to create discord between the PH government and the palace and urged them to stop their actions.

“Stop creating strife. Please respect the holy month of Ramadan. This is our opportunity to build the country and improve our moral values. Let us move ahead and shoulder the mandate given by the people to build the nation,” he added.

In his speech, he also reminded that the responsibility given to PH leaders after the election was not a privilege but a responsibility to be carried out in the best way possible. — Bernama