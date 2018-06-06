Let’s embrace being a multilingual nation

JUNE 6 — I hope the “martabatkan Bahasa Melayu” (elevate the Malay language) movement is dead. It was not one of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s better efforts and has proven to be divisive instead of inclusive.

Language is a fraught thing in Malaysia — on one side we have people screaming about how we’re still using “bahasa penjajah” (language of the colonisers) and on the other side we have people wringing their hands about “falling English standards.”

I think it’s time we stop rejecting our past and instead embrace our multilingualism. If Americans don’t penalise their citizens for speaking terrible English (look at the average Internet forum, man) why should we be overly concerned about our citizen’s grades in Bahasa?

Yes, I think every Malaysian should understand and speak a passable amount of Malay. But that’s it. Speaking one language to the exclusion of all others is no longer an option because it doesn’t make economic sense.

One reason is because of trade — sorry, Malaysians. Malay isn’t up there where trading languages are concerned. Bahasa Indonesia is rated higher because Indonesia’s market is seen as a desirable one, with a lot of potential.

Malaysia’s market is, sadly, not that much of a draw. Our population numbers and buying power aren’t attractive enough when compared to Singapore or even Thailand’s. Singapore has higher consumer buying power, despite a smaller market while Thailand pips us at both. What choice do we have then but to expand our horizons? We can’t just rely on the Malaysian or Indonesian market either.

Say what you like about our English standards, but in most places (outside the East Coast states) the general Malaysian has a “cukup makan” (passable) command of English.

I don’t believe we need Malaysians to suddenly start speaking RP-style English and be United Nations-standard orators.

It’s not about downgrading our national language — it’s about accepting that we need to elevate other languages. That much as we love our national language it isn’t enough if we want to broaden our horizons and expand our sights beyond our shores.

Pragmatism is required here and changing mindsets might take time but it’ll be worth it, if it will mean a workforce that has a precious advantage. Let’s not ruin that in the name of race-based optics.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.