Watch Selena Gomez in 'Back to You' (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, June 6 — After teasing her Back to You video via social media, Selena Gomez has now released the stylised clip, which finds her sneaking out of a party to enjoy a time-warped love affair.

While the track plays in the background, Gomez and her mystery man exchange words that are captioned at the bottom of the screen. Gomez also shares an aside with the audience at one point, turning to say “Can you believe this guy?”

“You know, you sort of look like Selena Gomez,” he tells her at one point.

The video takes a strange turn as Gomez sets a car on fire, fights with her romantic partner and decides to return to the party, where it appears time has stood still — and where her lover awaits, as the on-again, off-again affair starts all over again.

Back to You is Gomez's first new track of 2018 and features on the soundtrack of the recently released second season of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why. — AFP-Relaxnews