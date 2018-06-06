Johor Sultan receives mother’s body in Johor Baru

A screenshot of the late Enche' Besar Hajjah Khalsom Abdullah (left) who died in London last Friday. ― Picture via Instagram/tunku_idris

JOHOR BARU, June 6 — The remains of the Sultan of Johor’s mother Enche’ Besar Hajah Khalsom Abdullah arrived safely at the Senai International Airport here as scheduled last night.

Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, who was dressed in a white shirt and black pants, led the Johor royal family to receive his mother’s body, which arrived at 11pm at the airport’s Royal Hangar.

Permaisuri Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah accompanied the remains on the flight from London to Johor Baru.

Present at the airport were Tengku Puan Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Iskandar, and Tunku Besar Zabedah Aminah Sultan Iskandar.

Tunku Mahkota Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, and his siblings were also present to receive their late grandmother’s remains.

Accompanying the royal family were Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian and the state executive committee.

Officials from the Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) were also present for funeral preparations before Hajah Khalsom’s remains were brought by ambulance to Istana Besar.

Hajah Khalsom’s remains were flown home on Sultan Ibrahim’s private jet from London.

As her body lies in state at Istana Besar, religious officials and tahfiz groups will take turns reciting Quranic verses until dawn.

Hajah Kahlsom’s funeral, which will be a semi-state ceremony, will take place at the Bukit Mahmoodiah Royal Mausoleum at around 10.15am today.

A special pedestal, which was designed by Sultan Abu Bakar in 1886, will be used to ferry the casket that will be accompanied by 40 Johor Military Force personnel, in accordance with Johor’s unique royal tradition.

The funeral cortege is expected to leave Istana Besar and travel 2.8km to the Bukit Mahmoodiah Royal Mausoleum. The journey will take about 45 minutes.

Hajah Khalsom passed away at King Edward VII Hospital in London at 7.55pm (London time) last Friday. She was 82.