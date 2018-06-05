Jamal: I’m not on the run, I will ‘come back’ and face the law (VIDEO)

Jamal is said to have fled to Indonesia although he has denied this. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Fugitive ‘Red Shirts’ leader Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos today insisted he was not on the run from the authorities, and is willing to surrender and face the law.

“I will not run, I will come back and fulfil the demands of the laws in our country,” Jamal said in a short video, apparently taken from what looks to be a palm oil estate.

His whereabouts are currently unknown.

Jamal also sought to defend the police officers who were tasked with monitoring him in hospital last month, saying that it was not their fault that he managed to escape while under police custody.

“They left the hospital room after they were done with their duties. The police took good care of me in the hospital. They were not negligent,” Jamal said in another short video.

The Sungai Besar Umno chief is said to have fled to Indonesia after he failed to turn up at the Ampang Jaya district police district headquarters last week to have his statement recorded.