Stephens cruises past Kasatkina to reach French Open semis

Published 17 hours ago on 05 June 2018

Sloane Stephens of the US in action during her quarter-final match against Russia’s Daria Kasatkina at the 2018 French Open in Paris June 5, 2018. — Reuters pic
PARIS, June 5 — US Open champion Sloane Stephens brushed aside Russian 14th seed Daria Kasatkina to book her spot in a maiden French Open semi-final today.

The 10th seed produced a clinical performance to down Kasatkina, the conqueror of world number two Caroline Wozniacki, 6-3, 6-1 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

She will next face fellow American and good friend Madison Keys in a repeat of last year’s final in New York, after the 13th seed saw off Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva 7-6 (7/5), 6-4. — AFP

