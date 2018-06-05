Noma to release last batch of tickets of 2018

Reservations at Noma are secured by buying tickets in advance, much like a sporting event or music concert. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 5 — Attention Noma fans: The last batch of tickets for Noma 2.0 go on sale tomorrow, June 6. After that, you’ll have to wait until 2019 to reserve a table.

For the third and final chapter of its seasonal menu, Copenhagen’s most famous restaurant will celebrate the bounty of Danish forests, highlighting ingredients like mushrooms, nuts, berries and game meats on its menu.

The current summer, early fall menu focuses on the plant kingdom, and follows on the heels of their inaugural seafood season.

Tables can be booked for parties of 2,4,6 and 8. If you want to increase your chances of scoring a table, the restaurant recommends dining in a larger group as there’s a high demand for smaller tables.

Young, culinary students and eager gourmands with significantly smaller budgets are given special consideration at Noma as well: About 10 per cent of the restaurant’s seats will be reserved for students, who also pay less than half the normal price: DKK 1,000 (RM624) versus DKK 2,250 (RM1,402).

Reservations at Noma are secured by buying tickets in advance, much like a sporting event or music concert.

Tickets for the game and forest season (October 2 to December 22) will be released tomrrow, June 6 at 3pm GMT. — AFP-Relaxnews