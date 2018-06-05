Couple killed in Perak collision, six others injured

BAGAN SERAI, June 5 — A couple was killed while six others were injured in a collision between a Perodua Bezza and a Hilux pickup at KM 92 Jalan Ipoh-Butterworth near Taman Selinsing Indah here at about 4pm today.

The dead were the Perodua Bezza driver Jubidi Johari, 62, and his wife Che Noriah Nawari, 58, while their two grandchildren in the car were injured.

Kerian police chief Supt Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said the four occupants in the pick-up were also injured.

The couple’s son ASP Mohd Nizam Jubidi told Bernama that they were on their way home after grocery shopping in Kamunting with his two sons, Muhammad Arif Erfan Mohd Nizam, nine, and Muhammad Aqil Ashraf, five, when the accident happened.

He said the boys were receiving treatment at the Taiping Hospital.

In Limbang (Sarawak), two teenagers were killed when their motorcycles collided into each other at Rangau Jalan Lapangan Terbang junction at 9.30pm yesterday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement identified the dead as Mohammad Azlan Abdul Hamid,18, and Harreild Helivian Hary, 16. — Bernama