Italy defender Romagnoli commits to AC Milan

Italian defender Alessio Romagnoli controls the ball during the international friendly football match between Italy and the Netherlands at the Allianz Stadium in Turin June 4, 2018. — AFP pic

MILAN, June 5 — Italian defender Alessio Romagnoli has extended his contract with AC Milan until 2022 amid interest from Italian champions Juventus, the Serie A club confirmed today.

The 23-year-old arrived from Roma in 2015 for €25 million (RM116.2 million) after a loan spell with Sampdoria and last season reached 100 appearances for the club.

“It’s with pride and pleasure that we announce the stay of Alessio for another four years with an extended contract,” said managing director Marco Fassone in an announcement made on AC Milan’s Facebook page.

“The agreement was already made weeks ago with the lad and his agent, and the season begins with the confirmation of a pillar of the future.”

Romagnoli won his first cap for Italy in 2016 and has played seven time for the Azzurri. — AFP