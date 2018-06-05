Ex-deputy Nor Shamsiah tipped to take over as Bank Negara governor

Nor Shamsiah (left) is among the candidates being considered to succeed Governor Tan Sri Muhammad Ibrahim if he resigns. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Former Malaysian deputy central bank governor Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus is among the candidates being considered to succeed Governor Tan Sri Muhammad Ibrahim if he resigns, two sources said today.

Malaysia is discussing exit terms for Muhammad and an announcement could be made as early as tomorrow, people aware of the discussions said.

“There are talks being arranged with Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus,” said one government source, speaking on condition of anonymity. No decision has yet been made.

Nor Shamsiah left Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) after her term ended in November 2016. — Reuters