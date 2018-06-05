Buffon banned three matches for comments about referee

Buffon was enraged by referee Michael Oliver’s decision to award Real Madrid a stoppage-time penalty during the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. — Reuters pic

ROME, June 5 — Uefa has banned goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon for three matches for comments he made about the referee after Juventus lost in the Champions League quarter-finals last season, European football’s governing body said today.

Buffon was enraged by referee Michael Oliver’s decision to award Real Madrid a stoppage-time penalty during the second leg at the Bernabeu and lost control, screaming at and jostling the Englishman until he was shown a red card.

Cristiano Ronaldo converted the spot-kick and Real lost the match 3-1 to win the tie 4-3 on aggregate.

“The Uefa Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has decided to suspend Juventus player Gianluigi Buffon for three Uefa competition matches for which he would be otherwise eligible,” Uefa said in a statement on its website.

The 40-year-old Buffon, who left Juventus after 17 seasons at the club, criticised Oliver after the match, saying the referee had been out of his depth, should have been in the stands eating crisps and must have a garbage bin for a heart. — Reuters