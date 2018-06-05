Meeting with MH370 families went well, says transport minister

Loke said that a final report on the MH370 search operation was expected to be released next month. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, June 5 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook yesterday met the next-of-kin of victims of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 that went missing in 2014.

Without revealing the details of the closed-door meeting, he said it took place in an atmosphere of harmony.

“They came and listened to our explanation... it took place in a harmonious atmosphere,” he told a press conference at the ministry, here today.

Flight MH370 carrying 239 passengers and crew disappeared from air traffic control radar screens while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014.

Last Wednesday (May 30), Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the search operation for the aircraft had to be stopped as no evidence was found despite the search being carried out on a large scale.

On the same day, Loke said that a final report on the MH370 search operation was expected to be released next month and would be shown to the families of the victims before being published for public viewing. — Bernama