Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean drops solo single (VIDEO)

McLean is back with a new track and talk of a solo album to follow. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 5 — AJ McLean has just dropped a country-influenced track called Back Porch Bottle Service that is the first song off an upcoming solo album.

Less than a month after the Backstreet Boys released their new single Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,

Black Porch Bottle Service finds McLean working on a country sound, and the premiere of the single comes shortly before he is due to give the track its live debut at an event in Nashville today.

The new track will be part of the singer’s first solo album since 2010’s Have it All, and while McLean confirmed an “upcoming album” on Twitter this weekend, he has yet to divulge a release date for the LP.

The Backstreet Boys, meanwhile, also previously revealed they have a new album in the works — what would be their tenth, following on from 2013’s World Like This. — AFP-Relaxnews