Orlando Bloom, Freida Pinto to star in ‘Needle in a Timestack’

NEW YORK, June 5 — John Ridley, the award-winning writer of 12 Years a Slave, is getting back in the director’s chair with an adaptation of Robert Silverberg’s story Needle in a Timestack.”

After Pirates of the Caribbean and Conspiracy, Orlando Bloom will soon be heading up time-travel movie Needle in a Timestack.

He is one of four names announced for the sci-fi project, alongside Freida Pinto (Slumdog Millionaire), Leslie Odom Jr (Murder on the Orient Express), and Cynthia Erivo (Mr Selfridge).

First published in 1983, the original short story is about a couple who are trying to keep their marriage together in a world where time-travel -— and dealing with its effects — is the norm.

Miramax had acquired the movie rights and is now sharing production duties with Bron Studios (Tully, Fences).

As well as winning the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay with 12 Years a Slave, Ridley has also directed episodes of Barbershop, American Crime and Guerilla, as well as Jimi Hendrix biopic Jimi: All Is by My Side and city documentary Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992.

He is directing, writing, and executive producing on Needle in a Timestack, which is awaiting a release date. — AFP-Relaxnews