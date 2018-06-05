Act constitutionally when it comes to Muslims, PAS reminds new AG

After staunchly opposing the lawyer’s nomination, PAS said it now accepts the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decision to give assent to the appointment. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Opposition party PAS has urged new Attorney-General (AG) Tommy Thomas act constitutionally, fairly and impartially by taking into account the historic aspect and intention of each legislation, especially in laws involving Muslims and related institutions.

After staunchly opposing the lawyer’s nomination by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the Islamist party said it now accepts the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decision to give assent to the appointment.

“PAS is ready to cooperate in all good things, and at the same time, will act as a constructive Opposition as a check-and-balance, by offering views, suggestions and make a stand in issues that concern public interest, either for Muslims or not,” its secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said in a statement.

Yesterday, PAS information chief Nasrudin Hassan opposed Thomas’ nomination, insisting that the AG must be a Muslim.

In a post on his Facebook page, Nasrudin said the AG should be able to advise Putrajaya in order to preserve Islam’s position in the country.

“Has the Malaysian government run out of high-calibre Muslim lawyers to fill the AG post?” he had asked.

Despite PAS’ concerns, the AG can refer to a Shariah law expert to advise the government on Islamic-related issues.

Tommy’s ethnicity and faith were central to the opposition against his nomination, as hardline groups insisted that the post must be held by a Malay-Muslim to protect the interests of the race and its religion.