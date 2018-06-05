Girlfriend: Cadet complained of being assaulted by friends over laptop theft

Zulfarhan poses in full ceremonial uniform with his parents at the campus of Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of Zulkarnain Idros

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — The girlfriend of National Defence University of Malaysia (UPNM) cadet officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain, who died of suspected abuse by fellow students last year, told the High Court that the victim had complained that he was in pain as he was assaulted by his friends.

Nurul Syuhada Md Jamean, 22, a final year UPNM student majoring in Human Resources, said Zulfarhan Osman also told her, via a phone call, that he was accused of stealing the laptop of the first accused, Muhammad Akmal Zuhairi Azmal.

“He (Zulfarhan Osman) said he was ill. He wanted to tell me something, he told me not to tell anyone else he told me he was assaulted. He was accused of stealing a laptop. I asked him if he (Zulfarhan Osman) had taken the laptop, he said he did not steal it, but his friends insisted he was the one who stole it,” she said, adding that Zulfarhan Osman did not tell where and when the incident took place

The 18th prosecution witness said this during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Othman Abdullah on the ninth day of the trial here, today.

Nurul Shuhada said she asked Zulfarhan Osman who assaulted him and the victim said ‘many’ but did not name the individuals.

The witness said Zulfarhan Osman was also looking for someone who could help him locate the laptop and asked for her help to inform her ( Nurul Syuhada’s) mother of the matter, in case she knew anyone who could help.

“At first I did not tell my mother because I did not think she could help,but when I thought maybe this way (telling mother) I can help him (Zulfarhan Osman), I contacted my mother,” she said.

Nurul Syuhada said her mother, however, asked why the loss of the laptop had not been reported to the higher authorities, she then told her mother that Zulfarhan Osman had asked her not to tell anyone, including his parents.

In addition, Nurul Syuhada said a few days after the call, she met Zulfarhan Osman in a car in front of Block Tuah, UPNM after the maghrib prayers on May 26 last year, and that the second accused, Muhammad Azamuddin Mad Sofi, and the fourth accused, Muhammad Afif Najmudin Azahat, were also there.

She said that at the last meeting before Zulfarhan Osman died on June 1, her boyfriend was wearing a white T-shirt and a sarong and both his hands looked swollen.

According to her, she had asked Zulfarhan Osman whether he was ‘okay’ and Zulfarhan Osman said he was just bruised and would rest.

He also told her he would not be returning to his hometown in Johor Baru during the three-day UPNM break from May 27, 2017, as he would be following follow his friends but was not sure to where, besides advising her to take care of herself.

Six UPNM students, Muhammad Akmal Zuhairi, Muhammad Azamuddin, Muhammad Najib Mohd Razi, Muhammad Afif Najmudin, Mohamad Shobirin Sabri and Abdoul Hakeem Mohd Ali have pleaded not guilty to the murder and abetment in the murder of Zulfarhan Osman at room 04-10, Jebat hostel block of UPNM between 4.45am and 5.45am, on May 22, 2017.

The charges against them, all aged 22, were made under Section 302 and 109 of the Penal Code which provides for the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

They together with 13 other students were also charged with voluntarily causing hurt to the victim to make him confess to the laptop theft, under Section 330 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same code which provides for a maximum jail term of seven years and fine, if convicted.

The trial before Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah will continue on June 26. — Bernama