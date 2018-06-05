Ringgit ends flat on fiscal policy uncertainty

The local unit, however, traded mostly higher against a basket of currencies. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — The ringgit closed unchanged against the US dollar today despite the favourable set of Malaysian trade data for April, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local unit was quoted at3.9700/9750 against the greenback from Monday's close of 3.9700/9740.

Oanda Head of Trading in Asia-Pacific Stephen Innes said the government's uncertain fiscal policy had a bigger impact on the local unit than the positive trade data.

“The market's focus at present is on the quantum of Sales and Service Tax to be implemented in place of the Goods and Services Tax which was abolished on June 1.

"Of course, all eyes are now on developments surrounding the 1Malaysia Development Bhd investigation,” he told Bernama.

April's total trade rebounded 11.7 per cent, year-on-year, (y-o-y) to RM155.42 billion from a decline of 3.5 per cent in March.

Meanwhile, FXTM Global Head of Currency Strategy & Market Research Jameel Ahmad said the higher demand for US dollar also weighted on the ringgit amid the impressive trade balance report, which he opined would help provide positive momentum for the second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) report.

The local unit, however, traded mostly higher against a basket of currencies.

It eased marginally against the Singapore dollar to 2.9749/9791 from 2.9747/9781 on Monday but rose vis-a-vis the yen to 3.6163/6219 from 3.6213/6259 on Monday.

The ringgit improved against the British pound to 5.3115/3197 from 5.3146/3208 and appreciated against the euro to 4.6453/6523 from 4.6564/6619 yesterday. — Bernama