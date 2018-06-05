PKR files petition to challenge Cameron Highlands GE14 result

An election volunteer pastes sheets of paper on glass windows a day before the 14th general election at a polling station in Alor Setar May 8, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — PKR has filed an election petition to challenge and nullify the result for the Cameron Highlands parliamentary constituency which favoured Barisan Nasional (BN).

Its candidate M. Manogaran, 59, filed the petition through Messrs Kumar Associates at the High Court Registry Office yesterday, naming BN candidate Datuk C. Sivarraajh as respondent.

He alleged that Sivarraajh had violated the Election Offences Act 1954 by bribing voters from the Orang Asli community to vote for him.

Manogaran claimed that Sivarraajh who was campaigning with Jelai assemblyman Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail had given bribes of between RM30 and RM1,000 to Orang Asli voters through several village chiefs to ensure they voted for the BN candidate and not any other in the five-cornered clash.

He also claimed that Wan Rosdy, who is now Pahang mentri besar was very well-known among the voters in the area, and was responsible for introducing Sivarraajh to Orang Asli voters who had long distrusted outsiders.

In the 14th general election, Sivarraajh polled 10,307 votes to triumph over his four rivals. — Bernama