Samy Vellu admitted to IJN

Samy is currently under observation at the hospital. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, June 5 — Former MIC president Tun S. Samy Vellu is currently receiving treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN) after being admitted for vomiting his food this afternoon, said his press secretary Datuk E. Sivabalan.

He said Samy, 82, has been placed under medical observation for a few days until his health returns to normal.

“Tun came to his office at KL Sentral after attending a family event held at his house today. Then, he vomited the food he ate and I took him to IJN to do further tests. The doctors did all the tests.

“I assure you, there is nothing to worry. He is doing fine. He just needs to rest,” he told Bernama when contacted today. He was responding to a viral message on social media that Samy Vellu has suffered from a heart attack.

Sivabalan said Samy’s family also thanked the public and well-wishers for the prayers and calls to acquire the health of the special envoy for infrastructure to India and South Asia. — Bernama