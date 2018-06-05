Kedah govt mulls Aidilfitri assistance for state civil servants

A woman is pictured shopping for new scarves for Aidilfitri at Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Kuala Lumpur, June 3, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

ALOR SETAR, June 5 — The Kedah government is mulling to pay out a special assistance of RM400 each for its civil servants who are in Grade 41 and below, in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said at the moment, the Kedah state executive councillors were considering on following the footsteps of the federal government in giving the aid.

“I know the amount is not as much as before but in a situation where the state government is facing a lack of funds, we need to spend prudently.

“In the meantime, we also want to ensure that the civil servants are still receiving some help despite the small amount. At least, there is something,” he told reporters after the “Jom Adik Shopping Raya” programme here today.

On May 30, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced the special assistance of RM400 for civil servants who are on Grade 41 and RM200 for retired civil servants. — Bernama