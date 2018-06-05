Committal proceedings against Rafizi may be withdrawn, says NFCorp lawyer

Counsel Noor Farhah Mustaffa, who represented NFCorp and Datuk Seri Dr Mohamad Salleh Ismail, said they were in the middle of negotiations to resolve the issue of contempt for of court. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — National Feedlot Corporation Sdn Bhd (NFCorp) and its executive chairman will consider the possibility of resolving their application for a committal proceeding against PKR vice-president Mohd Rafizi Ramli with a settlement.

Counsel Noor Farhah Mustaffa, who represents NFCorp and Datuk Seri Dr Mohamad Salleh Ismail, said they were amid negotiations to resolve the issue of contempt for of court.

“If Mohd Rafizi agrees to retract the article on the National Feedlot Corporation (NFC) that was published on his blog and Facebook page, in return, my client will also withdraw the application for committal proceeding towards him,” she told reporters after meeting High Court judge Nik Hasmat Nik Mohamad in her chambers for case management today.

The court also set June 13 for case management to notify the court of the results of the negotiation between the parties.

On May 23, 2017, Mohamad Salleh and NFCorp obtained leave to cite the former Pandan MP for contempt of court after he failed to comply with a court injunction to not continue publishing articles on NFC.

Mohd Rafizi also applied to set aside the contempt proceeding filed by Mohamad Salleh over the defamatory statement on the purchase of real estate in KL Eco City, Bangsar.

On Oct 31, 2016, Mohamad Salleh and NFCorp won a defamation suit against Mohd Rafizi in the High Court here on the claimed real estate purchase, and he was ordered to pay RM200,000 in compensation to both plaintiffs.

However, the court dismissed the defamation appeal of Mohamad Salleh and NFCorp towards Malaysiakini, the second defendant, and ordered the plaintiff to pay RM50,000 in costs to the news portal. — Bernama