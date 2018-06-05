AirAsia says will fully cooperate with India’s CBI investigations

According to media reports, Fernandes has been summoned to appear before the CBI on June 6 for questioning. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — AirAsia Group Bhd today emphasised that the company and its Group Chief Executive Officer, Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, will fully cooperate with the respective authorities in India in the latter’s investigations.

The airline said that neither the group nor Fernandes, in his personal capacity, has received any notice to appear before India’s Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) as of today.

“If and when any such notice is received through formal and official channels, then in accordance with the sovereign laws of Malaysia, we will abide by the due process of the letter of the law,” said AirAsia in a statement today.

According to media reports, Fernandes has been summoned to appear before the CBI on June 6 for questioning.

The report, quoting sources, claimed that this was regarding the Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval granted to the company for investing in AirAsia India.

Recently, the CBI named Fernandes, the airline and others in a complaint over allegations that they lobbied government officials to obtain operating licences. — Bernama