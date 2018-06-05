Pekida distances itself from ‘member’ who threatened death, war against PM

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attends the PPBM Iftar event in Putrajaya June 4, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Malay gang Pertubuhan Kebajikan dan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Pekida) has denounced a man who was arrested for allegedly delivering a death threat online to the prime minister.

Pekida president Jamaludin Yusof, based in Sungai Petani, Kedah, was quoted by Sinar Harian as denying the man was its member who had discussed with the group plans to oppose Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“Before he was arrested, he had posted a Facebook status that he is a Pekida member and discussed with me, the president, to oppose Mahathir,” he reportedly said.

Jamaludin said the man’s name and identity card number are not in Pekida’s membership record.

“When police made a statement saying a Pekida member was arrested for opposing the prime minister, such news was so sensitive until I received phone calls without stop, asking for my clarification since it is closely linked to the prime minister’s safety and national security,” he added.

Yesterday, police said they had arrested a Pekida member, after receiving a report on May 31 from Pekida’s own secretary over a social media post vowing to wage war and shoot Dr Mahathir.

The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code on criminal intimidation, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 on the improper use of network facilities.

A viral Facebook post by one “Ayahanda Fadzley Mohd Yusof” called for Dr Mahathir to be hit and shot, claiming 10,000 “group members” were ready to oppose and topple the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

A second post claimed to have received the support of now fugitive Umno leader Datuk Jamal Md Yunos and his Red Shirts, Pekida, and the Malaysian Muslim Consumers’ Association (PPIM) — to return Barisan Nasional to power.

One Fadzley Mohd Yusof said he lodged a police report last week, saying the viral post was not by him as he is a PH supporter, and has now claimed that his own safety is at risk.