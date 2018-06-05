Selangor Raja Muda agrees to be FAS president

Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (centre), at the Selangor state-level Maulidur Rasul celebration in Shah Alam December 1, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, June 5 — The Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has accepted the post of president of the Football Association of Selangor (FAS).

The private secretary of the Sultan of Selangor, Datuk Mohamad Munir Bani, said Tengku Amir Shah wanted FAS to undergo a paradigm shift and revamp to return to the glory days of football in Selangor.

“The Raja Muda stresses that it is not the time to complain and find past faults.

“He has always been fully supporting the development of football at the grassroots and wants focus to ensure FAS as well as the Selangor football team continues to march forward,” he said in a statement here today.

In this regard, Mohamad Munir said Tengku Amir Shah also wanted the people to give their support to the changes made by him when he helmed FAS.

Mohamad Munir said Tengku Amir was confident the beloved team of Selangorians would achieve greater excellence in future.

Former Selangor team manager, Zakaria Ibrahim was earlier reported as confirming Tengku Amir Shah’s readiness to shoulder the FAS president post in July.

The Raja Muda who is FAS patron will be replacing Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal who will officially resign on July 3.

The media had earlier reported that Subahan who was elected as FAS president in February had decided to give up the post in the association due to his heavy burden as the president of the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC).

With the selection of Tengku Amir Shah as the new FAS president, fans of the Red Giants hope to see the team return to play at Shah Alam Stadium. — Bernama